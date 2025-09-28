Left Menu

Hardoi Police Launch 'One Day One Problem' Initiative to Expedite Justice

The Hardoi district police have introduced a 'One Day One Problem' campaign to resolve grievances within a day. Policemen, directed by SP Ashok Kumar Meena, focus on resolving complaints at station level, preventing victims from unnecessary trips to district headquarters. Several cases have already been swiftly addressed.

In a bid to accelerate grievance redressal processes, police in Hardoi district have initiated the 'One Day One Problem' campaign, aimed at resolving issues on the day they are reported, according to an announcement made by officials on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena highlighted the recurring problem of victims repeatedly visiting police stations without obtaining solutions, noting how this led to increased frustration. The campaign is designed to counter such delays by ensuring quick resolutions.

Meena emphasized the importance of addressing complaints at the station level, thus minimizing unnecessary visits to district headquarters. He further reported that various cases, including illegal land seizure and harassment, were resolved recently on the same day of reporting, showcasing the campaign's initial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

