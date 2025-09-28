Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Warns Against Festival Anarchy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning against potential disruptions during festivals, emphasizing that any form of anarchy would result in severe consequences. His statement followed clashes in Bareilly and urged strict action against lawbreakers and anti-national elements aiming to create societal unrest during festive occasions.

  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning to those who might disrupt peace during festival times. Speaking at a developmental event, he warned that any lawbreakers would face consequences that would resonate with future generations.

Adityanath's warnings come in light of recent clashes in Bareilly, where tensions escalated over a proposed demonstration. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and anti-national activities, urging the police and local administration to remain vigilant.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's focus on inclusive development and criticized those who disrupt progress. He reinforced the government's commitment to ensuring safety and maintaining order during festive periods.

