Arrest in Goa: Man Circulates Ex-Girlfriend's Photos Online

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Goa for allegedly circulating private photos of his former girlfriend on social media following their breakup, according to Goa Police.

Identified as Mohamad Sadhim, the accused reportedly obtained the images while the couple was together, before allegedly creating fake accounts to distribute the photographs, impacting her online reputation.

The arrest was made after an extensive investigation involving technical analysis. Sadhim faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, with a local court remanding him in custody until Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)