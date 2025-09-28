Left Menu

Arrest in Goa: Man Circulates Ex-Girlfriend's Photos Online

A 23-year-old man, Mohamad Sadhim, was arrested in Goa for allegedly circulating his estranged girlfriend's private photos online after their breakup. The photos were obtained during their relationship. Police traced and arrested Sadhim using technical analysis, and he now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:07 IST
Arrest in Goa: Man Circulates Ex-Girlfriend's Photos Online
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Goa for allegedly circulating private photos of his former girlfriend on social media following their breakup, according to Goa Police.

Identified as Mohamad Sadhim, the accused reportedly obtained the images while the couple was together, before allegedly creating fake accounts to distribute the photographs, impacting her online reputation.

The arrest was made after an extensive investigation involving technical analysis. Sadhim faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, with a local court remanding him in custody until Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

GST Rate Cut Controversy: A Fleecing Festival for Common People?

 India
2
Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

 India
3
Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

Marathwada's Monsoon Fury: Over 11,500 Evacuated Amid Dam-Induced Flooding

 India
4
Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025