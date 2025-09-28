Left Menu

Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a panchayat administrator in Rajasthan's Pali district for allegedly accepting a bribe. Arun Kumar, from Januda Gram Panchayat, was caught taking Rs 1.5 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint and an ACB-led sting operation. Investigations into the matter continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a panchayat administrator accepting a substantial bribe in Rajasthan's Pali district. The arrest marks a significant victory against corruption in local governance.

Arun Kumar, associated with Januda Gram Panchayat under the Marwar Junction Panchayat Samiti, was captured receiving Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe. Officials indicated that Kumar had been demanding Rs 2.7 lakh to facilitate a residential plot lease.

Spearheading the operation, Smita Srivastava of the ACB stated that a strategic trap led to Kumar's arrest as he collected a mix of real and marked currency. The investigation is ongoing, with further revelations anticipated as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

