Panchayat Administrator Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a panchayat administrator accepting a substantial bribe in Rajasthan's Pali district. The arrest marks a significant victory against corruption in local governance.

Arun Kumar, associated with Januda Gram Panchayat under the Marwar Junction Panchayat Samiti, was captured receiving Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe. Officials indicated that Kumar had been demanding Rs 2.7 lakh to facilitate a residential plot lease.

Spearheading the operation, Smita Srivastava of the ACB stated that a strategic trap led to Kumar's arrest as he collected a mix of real and marked currency. The investigation is ongoing, with further revelations anticipated as the case unfolds.

