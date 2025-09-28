Delhi Kidnapping Case: Infant Rescued from Human Trafficking Racket

An 18-month-old boy was reportedly kidnapped in Delhi's Karol Bagh and subsequently sold for Rs 45,000, according to a police statement released on Sunday. The child has been safely rescued from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief to the family.

The incident surfaced on September 24 when Mukesh, a handicrafts vendor from Rajasthan, reported his son missing after they slept on a footpath near Ganga Ram Hospital. Following the complaint, a case was filed, and a special police team analyzed over 100 CCTV cameras to track suspicious activity by two men on a scooter.

The investigation led to the arrest of three adults and a juvenile. Further questioning revealed that the kidnapped boy was sold to Foolan Srivas alias Santosh, who was also apprehended. Srivas allegedly offered money as he desired a male child. The police have seized a scooter, a car used in the abduction, and Rs 5,500 in cash. The probe continues.