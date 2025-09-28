Trump's Bold Vision: A New Dawn in the Middle East?

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Sunday in reaching a historic deal to resolve the ongoing war in Gaza. He painted a hopeful picture of a new era in the Middle East, as he prepares for crucial talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

While specific details of a potential ceasefire and hostage agreement remain undisclosed, U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed the intricacy of the negotiations involving both Israeli and Arab leaders. The atmosphere was optimistic as Trump shared his vision of 'greatness' in the region via a Truth Social post.

With a proposed 21-point Middle East peace plan unveiled at the United Nations, the U.S. aims to halt hostilities, ensure the safe return of hostages, and foster renewed dialogue between Israel and Palestinians. The international community watches closely as Trump seeks to navigate these complex diplomatic waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)