Tragedy at Michigan Church: Gunman Opens Fire and Sets Blaze

A gunman opened fire in a Michigan church during Sunday service, killing one and injuring nine before setting the church ablaze. Hundreds were present at the scene. The motive remains unclear. The incident followed the death of the church's 101-year-old president, Russell M. Nelson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grandblanc | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gunman launched a violent attack inside a Michigan church on Sunday, tragically resulting in at least one death and injuring nine others, before setting the building on fire, authorities reported.

During the chaotic scene, the attacker drove his vehicle into the front door of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, emerged, and began shooting, confirmed Police Chief William Renye. The assailant's motives remain unknown.

The fire raged for hours before firefighting teams subdued the flames. Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed profound sadness, highlighting the violence occurring in a sacred space. The incident comes shortly after the passing of Russell M. Nelson, the church's centenarian leader.

