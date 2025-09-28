Left Menu

Woman Arrested for Son's Murder Over Chicken Request

A 40-year-old woman in Palghar was arrested for allegedly murdering her seven-year-old son and assaulting her daughter. The child reportedly asked for a chicken dish, leading to a fatal attack. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this violent act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Palghar, as a 40-year-old woman was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly murdering her seven-year-old son and severely assaulting her ten-year-old daughter. The crime reportedly occurred after a trivial request for a chicken dish.

The accused, identified as Pallavi Dhumde, faces serious charges under Section 103(1) (murder) and other related sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The deceased child, Chinmay Dhumde, succumbed to injuries inflicted by a chapati roller, a weapon also used on his injured sister.

Local law enforcement, including the Local Crime Branch and Sub-Divisional Officer, swiftly responded to the incident in Kashipada locality. Investigations continue as authorities seek to ascertain the motive behind the tragic events.

