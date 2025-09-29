Left Menu

U.S. Weighs Ukraine's Request for Tomahawk Missiles Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States is considering Ukraine's request for Tomahawk missiles to counter Russian forces. Vice President JD Vance mentioned that President Trump will decide on this arms deal. This decision comes amid Trump's growing frustration with Putin's reluctance for peace talks.

29-09-2025
The United States is weighing a strategic request from Ukraine for long-range Tomahawk missiles to bolster its defense against Russian forces. Vice President JD Vance announced this development, highlighting that President Donald Trump will have the final say on the matter.

According to Vance, the request entails Ukraine obtaining Tomahawks through European nations willing to transfer the munitions. These missiles boast a range of 2,500 km, posing significant strategic implications for Moscow, should Kyiv acquire them. Such a move by the U.S. might be perceived by Russia as a substantial escalation in the ongoing conflict.

President Trump, who has previously denied similar requests from Ukraine, has reportedly grown impatient with Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance against a peace settlement. Special envoy Keith Kellogg suggested during a Fox News interview that the time might be right for allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory.

