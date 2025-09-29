Left Menu

Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

Eight individuals have been apprehended in Delhi over an extortion demand made to a local businessman, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The businessman received a call from an international number with a demand for Rs 5 crore. A gunshot was fired as part of the intimidation tactic.

Updated: 29-09-2025 12:59 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, eight individuals have been apprehended in Delhi in connection with a high-profile extortion case. Authorities confirmed on Monday that an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore was made to a businessman in outer north Delhi, allegedly by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The incident unfolded on September 14 when the businessman received an intimidating call from an international number. The caller, identifying himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang, made the demand for the hefty sum.

In a further attempt to intimidate the businessman, a gunshot was fired, intensifying the fear surrounding the already tense situation. The police have taken these arrests seriously as they continue their probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

