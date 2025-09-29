Crackdown on Alleged Extortion Ring in Delhi

In a significant development, eight individuals have been apprehended in Delhi in connection with a high-profile extortion case. Authorities confirmed on Monday that an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore was made to a businessman in outer north Delhi, allegedly by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The incident unfolded on September 14 when the businessman received an intimidating call from an international number. The caller, identifying himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang, made the demand for the hefty sum.

In a further attempt to intimidate the businessman, a gunshot was fired, intensifying the fear surrounding the already tense situation. The police have taken these arrests seriously as they continue their probe into the matter.

