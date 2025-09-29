Drone Defenses: Sweden Aids Denmark Amid Summit Security Concerns
Sweden is assisting Denmark with military anti-drone capabilities during pivotal summits in Copenhagen, prompted by recent drone sightings that grounded several Danish airports. Enhanced security measures, including Sweden's provision of Counter UAS and radar systems, aim to ensure safety during the European political gatherings.
Sweden has stepped up to support Denmark with military anti-drone systems as a precaution for crucial summits happening in Copenhagen this week. The decision follows a spate of drone sightings last week that resulted in Denmark closing several of its airports.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden confirmed on social media that his country will be deploying Counter UAS systems to Denmark. In addition, a shipment of radar systems was also sent on Sunday, part of broader security enhancements that Denmark has implemented well ahead of the events.
The need for increased measures became evident after civilian drones were observed at several military sites, prompting Denmark to ban non-military drone flights as a preventative step. These developments come as Denmark prepares to host EU leaders on Wednesday and a wider assembly of the European Political Community the following day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- Denmark
- drone
- anti-drone
- security
- summits
- Copenhagen
- EU leaders
- Counter UAS
- radar systems
ALSO READ
Deadly Attack in Kwara State Highlights Nigeria's Worsening Insecurity
Enhanced Security Deployed in Jerusalem Ahead of Yom Kippur
Laos Prepares Social Security Mobile App to Boost Access and Inclusion
Denmark Enforces Drone Ban Amid EU Summit Security Concerns
Drones Over Denmark: Rising Tensions and Security Measures Ahead of EU Summit