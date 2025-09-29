Drone Defenses: Sweden Aids Denmark Amid Summit Security Concerns

Sweden has stepped up to support Denmark with military anti-drone systems as a precaution for crucial summits happening in Copenhagen this week. The decision follows a spate of drone sightings last week that resulted in Denmark closing several of its airports.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden confirmed on social media that his country will be deploying Counter UAS systems to Denmark. In addition, a shipment of radar systems was also sent on Sunday, part of broader security enhancements that Denmark has implemented well ahead of the events.

The need for increased measures became evident after civilian drones were observed at several military sites, prompting Denmark to ban non-military drone flights as a preventative step. These developments come as Denmark prepares to host EU leaders on Wednesday and a wider assembly of the European Political Community the following day.

