Drone Defenses: Sweden Aids Denmark Amid Summit Security Concerns

Sweden is assisting Denmark with military anti-drone capabilities during pivotal summits in Copenhagen, prompted by recent drone sightings that grounded several Danish airports. Enhanced security measures, including Sweden's provision of Counter UAS and radar systems, aim to ensure safety during the European political gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden has stepped up to support Denmark with military anti-drone systems as a precaution for crucial summits happening in Copenhagen this week. The decision follows a spate of drone sightings last week that resulted in Denmark closing several of its airports.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden confirmed on social media that his country will be deploying Counter UAS systems to Denmark. In addition, a shipment of radar systems was also sent on Sunday, part of broader security enhancements that Denmark has implemented well ahead of the events.

The need for increased measures became evident after civilian drones were observed at several military sites, prompting Denmark to ban non-military drone flights as a preventative step. These developments come as Denmark prepares to host EU leaders on Wednesday and a wider assembly of the European Political Community the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

