Ukraine's Call for a Unified Aerial Defense Shield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a joint aerial defense shield to protect against Russian threats. His appeal was directed at European allies, particularly Poland, as he addressed the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of creating a 'fully reliable shield' capable of effectively countering Russian aerial threats. This initiative aims to enhance the security of Ukraine and its European partners amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The proposal underscores the necessity for collaboration among European nations in building a robust defense mechanism, reflecting Ukraine's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and regional stability.

