France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

In a bid to bolster Denmark's defense, France announced its contribution to the country's anti-drone capabilities. The move follows recent drone sightings that caused the closure of several airports in Denmark.

The French armed forces ministry confirmed the deployment of a Fennec helicopter to assist Denmark. This initiative will be supplemented by a 35-member team specializing in anti-drone operations, underscoring the cooperation between the two nations in tackling aerial threats.

This support is part of France's ongoing commitment to strengthening military ties with Denmark and ensuring robust defense mechanisms against potential drone-related disruptions in essential operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)