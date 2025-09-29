Left Menu

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France is supporting Denmark's military by enhancing its anti-drone capabilities, following drone sightings that closed Danish airports. The support includes deploying a Fennec helicopter and a 35-member team to assist in anti-drone operations.

Paris | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:36 IST
In a bid to bolster Denmark's defense, France announced its contribution to the country's anti-drone capabilities. The move follows recent drone sightings that caused the closure of several airports in Denmark.

The French armed forces ministry confirmed the deployment of a Fennec helicopter to assist Denmark. This initiative will be supplemented by a 35-member team specializing in anti-drone operations, underscoring the cooperation between the two nations in tackling aerial threats.

This support is part of France's ongoing commitment to strengthening military ties with Denmark and ensuring robust defense mechanisms against potential drone-related disruptions in essential operations.

