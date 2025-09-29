The Kremlin has announced that Russia is vigilantly monitoring the potential delivery of U.S. long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, asserting that such a development would not shift the current battlefield dynamics. This comes amidst ongoing tensions and military operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need to ascertain whether the targeting data required for launching these missiles would be supplied by the U.S. or Ukraine. This factor is critical since it could influence the strategic deployment of the Tomahawk missiles.

The Russian military's confidence appears unwavering despite these developments, reflecting a stance that suggests its preparedness in the face of evolving military strategies from the United States and its ally, Ukraine.