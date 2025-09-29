Violence Erupts Over Road Graffiti in Maharashtra
A protest erupted in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra over a graffiti reading 'I Love Muhammad' on a public road. Despite a person being arrested, tensions escalated, resulting in stone pelting and a police baton-charge to disperse the mob. Thirty individuals were detained as police restored order.
In Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, tensions flared up over a graffiti reading 'I Love Muhammad' painted on a road, leading to a violent protest. Authorities responded with baton charges to control stone-pelting demonstrators, police officials reported.
The protest blocked a major road, despite the arrest of an individual related to the graffiti. Officials confirmed a complaint had been lodged at the Kotwali police station, igniting tensions among the Muslim community who opposed the road painting.
Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge informed that at least 30 persons were detained for their involvement in the protest and stone-pelting. The authorities are investigating any potential conspiracy behind the unrest, as urged by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his tour in Yavatmal.
