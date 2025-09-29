Shift in Federal Priorities: Drug Prosecutions Hit Historic Low

Federal drug prosecutions have dropped to their lowest point in decades, with figures showing a significant reduction this year. The decline follows a strategic shift under the Trump administration, which has prioritized immigration enforcement over drug investigations.

According to a Reuters review of federal court records, the number of people prosecuted for drug violations decreased by about 10% compared to last year. More pronounced is the 24% drop in money-laundering charges, reflecting a diversion of resources from drug-related investigations to immigration raids.

Law enforcement officials report widespread frustration as their focus shifts, with critical drug investigations stalling. Despite fewer prosecutions, the administration asserts that border enforcement measures are effectively reducing drug influx, though overdose deaths remain a pressing concern.

