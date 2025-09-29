Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Potential Breakthrough for Gaza Peace Amid Escalating Conflict

Israeli tanks pushed nearer to the core of Gaza City on Monday, intensifying their ground offensive just hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump hinted at a diplomatic breakthrough aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

The United States recently unveiled a 21-point plan to Arab and Muslim states, advocating for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages. Despite Trump's optimism about reaching a deal, Israeli officials have expressed apprehension over elements of the proposal.

Meanwhile, fighting persists on the ground. Netanyahu's government aims to dismantle Hamas, though civilian concerns grow over American intervention efforts. Hostage families urge peace, while both Israeli and Palestinian parties remain entrenched in their positions.

