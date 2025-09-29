Left Menu

Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Potential Breakthrough for Gaza Peace Amid Escalating Conflict

Israeli tanks advanced towards Gaza City ahead of a meeting between PM Netanyahu and President Trump, who hinted at a diplomatic breakthrough to end the war. The U.S. proposed a ceasefire plan, but Israel raised concerns. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues, with both sides holding firm on key issues.

Updated: 29-09-2025 16:00 IST
Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Potential Breakthrough for Gaza Peace Amid Escalating Conflict
Israeli tanks pushed nearer to the core of Gaza City on Monday, intensifying their ground offensive just hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump hinted at a diplomatic breakthrough aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

The United States recently unveiled a 21-point plan to Arab and Muslim states, advocating for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages. Despite Trump's optimism about reaching a deal, Israeli officials have expressed apprehension over elements of the proposal.

Meanwhile, fighting persists on the ground. Netanyahu's government aims to dismantle Hamas, though civilian concerns grow over American intervention efforts. Hostage families urge peace, while both Israeli and Palestinian parties remain entrenched in their positions.

