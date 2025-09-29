A U.N.-backed investigation has uncovered the systematic destruction of Rohingya villages and mosques in Myanmar, post the 2017 military operations. The lands have been repurposed, forming part of a grim narrative in what the U.N. describes as "ethnic cleansing."

Currently, over a million Rohingya refugees reside in camps in Bangladesh, with their return stymied by Myanmar's volatile conditions. The destruction in Myanmar involved private companies, which assisted in infrastructure projects that razed existing Rohingya settlements.

Despite denials of genocide from Myanmar's military, the situation warrants international attention as the U.N. pushes for the safe repatriation of Rohingya. However, the financial cuts to U.N. investigative bodies may impede the gathering of critical evidence.

