Left Menu

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

The expulsion and systematic erasure of Rohingya communities from Myanmar's Rakhine state have been detailed in a U.N.-backed report. Villages and mosques were destroyed and replaced by security facilities. The situation remains dire, with ongoing violence in Rakhine state and no path yet to a safe Rohingya return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:13 IST
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.N.-backed investigation has uncovered the systematic destruction of Rohingya villages and mosques in Myanmar, post the 2017 military operations. The lands have been repurposed, forming part of a grim narrative in what the U.N. describes as "ethnic cleansing."

Currently, over a million Rohingya refugees reside in camps in Bangladesh, with their return stymied by Myanmar's volatile conditions. The destruction in Myanmar involved private companies, which assisted in infrastructure projects that razed existing Rohingya settlements.

Despite denials of genocide from Myanmar's military, the situation warrants international attention as the U.N. pushes for the safe repatriation of Rohingya. However, the financial cuts to U.N. investigative bodies may impede the gathering of critical evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

 India
2
Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

 India
3
Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

 India
4
Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025