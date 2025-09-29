Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

A significant drug bust in Meghalaya led to the arrest of two individuals from Manipur. Police seized heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore and found foreign currencies, suggesting international drug links. Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlights the national security implications of this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jowai | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:17 IST
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation, two individuals from Manipur were arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, leading to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore. The operation, conducted by the West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force, exposed potential cross-border drug trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a Jowai-bound vehicle near the Phramer Mer police traffic cell. Upon inspecting the vehicle, 50 soap boxes filled with heroin, weighing a total of 512.63 grams, were discovered. The suspects, Chuchung Serto from Kangpokpi and Thanggin Towthang from Churachandpur, were taken into custody, and several foreign currencies were also found, raising concerns about international narcotics networks.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the broader implications for national security, urging immediate action to dismantle such networks. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are continuing investigations to uncover the supply chain and any cross-border connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

 India
2
Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

 India
3
Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

 India
4
Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025