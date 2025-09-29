Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

In a major operation, two individuals from Manipur were arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, leading to the seizure of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore. The operation, conducted by the West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force, exposed potential cross-border drug trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a Jowai-bound vehicle near the Phramer Mer police traffic cell. Upon inspecting the vehicle, 50 soap boxes filled with heroin, weighing a total of 512.63 grams, were discovered. The suspects, Chuchung Serto from Kangpokpi and Thanggin Towthang from Churachandpur, were taken into custody, and several foreign currencies were also found, raising concerns about international narcotics networks.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the broader implications for national security, urging immediate action to dismantle such networks. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are continuing investigations to uncover the supply chain and any cross-border connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)