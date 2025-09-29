Left Menu

Threat Call to Former DUSU President Sparks Security Concerns

Ronak Khatri, ex-president of Delhi University Students’ Union, reported receiving a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore from a Ukrainian number, associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The alleged extortion, accompanied by a WhatsApp message, urged police action for his and his family's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ronak Khatri, the former president of the Delhi University Students' Union, has lodged a serious complaint with the Delhi Police following a threatening call demanding Rs 5 crore. The call, allegedly linked to the Rohit Godara gang, originated from a Ukrainian number.

The threat, which also came in the form of a WhatsApp message, emphasized grave danger to Khatri's life should the payment not be made. This incident has spotlighted Khatri's concerns over personal and familial safety amidst serious accusations of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Hareshwar Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Outer North Delhi, confirmed receipt of the complaint. Swami assured that appropriate measures under relevant legal sections will be undertaken to address the matter promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

