Supreme Court to Hear Plea Over Religious Activities at Gwalior's Historic Dargah

The Indian Supreme Court is set to hear a plea contesting a ban on religious activities at the dargah of Hazrat Sheikh Muhammad Ghaus in Gwalior. This decision comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) preservation mandate.

The dargah was declared a protected monument in 1962, effectively halting traditional religious activities like Urs. The petitioner, who claims lineage from Hazrat Sheikh Muhammad Ghaus, has been pushing for the resumption of these practices since the ban.

The Supreme Court will soon hear the arguments from various stakeholders, including the ASI and government officials, to determine the balance between cultural preservation and religious freedom at the historical site.

(With inputs from agencies.)