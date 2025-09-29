Left Menu

Drone Debris Discoveries Stir Concerns in Romania

Drone fragments were found in Romania's Tulcea county, bordering Ukraine. The Romanian Defence Ministry is investigating the origins of these parts, collected by defense experts for analysis. The situation raises questions about regional security and the implications of drone activities in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Drone fragments have been discovered in Romania's eastern county of Tulcea, close to the Ukrainian border, Romania's Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu announced on Monday.

Experts from the Defence Ministry are currently gathering the pieces for a thorough investigation to determine the source and intentions behind these drone operations.

This incident raises pressing concerns about regional security and the broader implications of unmanned aerial vehicles in border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

