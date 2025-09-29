Left Menu

Tragedy in Noida: Trainee Doctor's Fatal Fall Raises Questions

A 29-year-old doctor-in-training, Shiva, allegedly leapt from a high-rise building in Noida Extension, resulting in his death. Although the reasons behind his drastic action remain unclear, local police have initiated an investigation to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

A tragic incident unfolded in Noida Extension on Monday as 29-year-old trainee doctor Shiva allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise building. This shocking event, which occurred in Gaur City 2, has left many questions unanswered.

Shiva, a resident of Mathura and an intern at a Greater Noida hospital, had traveled to Noida with his family to visit his sister. Despite immediate medical attention after the fall, he was pronounced dead, leaving family members devastated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shavya Goyal confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic outcome. The police have yet to ascertain the motive behind Shiva's drastic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

