Tragedy in Noida: Trainee Doctor's Fatal Fall Raises Questions

A tragic incident unfolded in Noida Extension on Monday as 29-year-old trainee doctor Shiva allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise building. This shocking event, which occurred in Gaur City 2, has left many questions unanswered.

Shiva, a resident of Mathura and an intern at a Greater Noida hospital, had traveled to Noida with his family to visit his sister. Despite immediate medical attention after the fall, he was pronounced dead, leaving family members devastated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shavya Goyal confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic outcome. The police have yet to ascertain the motive behind Shiva's drastic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)