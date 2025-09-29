Gaza's Turbulent Path to Peace: A Crucial Meeting at the White House

In an escalating conflict, Israeli tanks advanced closer to Gaza City as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to present a peace plan to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting at the White House is seen as a critical juncture in Trump's diplomatic efforts, promising "SOMETHING SPECIAL" to end the conflict.

The proposed 21-point plan envisions a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages. However, both Israel and several Arab states have expressed concerns, questioning some elements of the plan and signaling a need for revisions. Despite backing from Arab states, skepticism remains about the proposal's feasibility.

The situation on the ground remains dire as Israel continues its offensive, causing severe humanitarian distress. Many residents have been displaced, while international observers call for immediate action to prevent further escalation. Amidst rising tensions, the stakes are high for Trump's peace initiative to succeed.