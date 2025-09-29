Left Menu

Violence Erupts Over Remarks on Marathi Language

In Badlapur, MNS workers assaulted a hawker on Monday for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the Marathi language. A viral video captured the incident, showing the hawker being forced to apologize. Police have begun an investigation, though no formal complaint has been filed by the hawker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:58 IST
Violence Erupts Over Remarks on Marathi Language
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Badlapur, a hawker faced the wrath of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers after allegedly making derogatory comments about Marathi language. The incident unfolded on Monday, with the agitated workers confronting the hawker in a public space.

A video capturing the assault and the ensuing apology from the hawker quickly gained traction on social media, bringing the event into the public eye. The footage depicted the MNS workers shouting slogans and forcing the hawker to recant his statements.

Despite the violence and public humiliation, police reports reveal that the affected party has yet to file a formal complaint. Authorities have initiated an investigation based on the viral content, aiming to uncover more details about the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

 India
2
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025