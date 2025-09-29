Violence Erupts Over Remarks on Marathi Language

In Badlapur, a hawker faced the wrath of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers after allegedly making derogatory comments about Marathi language. The incident unfolded on Monday, with the agitated workers confronting the hawker in a public space.

A video capturing the assault and the ensuing apology from the hawker quickly gained traction on social media, bringing the event into the public eye. The footage depicted the MNS workers shouting slogans and forcing the hawker to recant his statements.

Despite the violence and public humiliation, police reports reveal that the affected party has yet to file a formal complaint. Authorities have initiated an investigation based on the viral content, aiming to uncover more details about the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)