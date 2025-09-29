GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, leading the Army's White Knight Corps, paid a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday. His visit was aimed at assessing the current security scenario in the region.

During the visit, Lt Gen Mishra commended the troops for their professionalism and constant vigilance. He encouraged all personnel to continue maintaining a strong offensive stance to ensure the security of the nation's borders.

The General, accompanied by the GoC of the Ace of Spades Division, toured the Naushera sector to evaluate both the security measures in place and the operational readiness of the troops. He emphasized the importance of enhanced surveillance to uphold the sanctity of India's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)