Left Menu

GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the GoC of the Army's White Knight Corps, visited forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri to assess security. He praised troops' professionalism and urged them to maintain vigilance and a strong offensive posture to secure the nation's borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:16 IST
GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, leading the Army's White Knight Corps, paid a visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday. His visit was aimed at assessing the current security scenario in the region.

During the visit, Lt Gen Mishra commended the troops for their professionalism and constant vigilance. He encouraged all personnel to continue maintaining a strong offensive stance to ensure the security of the nation's borders.

The General, accompanied by the GoC of the Ace of Spades Division, toured the Naushera sector to evaluate both the security measures in place and the operational readiness of the troops. He emphasized the importance of enhanced surveillance to uphold the sanctity of India's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

 Global
2
Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran

 Germany
3
Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

 Global
4
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025