China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions
China's commerce ministry has opposed the U.S. decision to widen its export restrictions, targeting firms exploiting subsidiaries to evade curbs on chipmaking gear. Beijing demands the U.S. to cease its 'unreasonable suppression.'
China's commerce ministry has declared its "strong opposition" to the U.S. decision to expand its restricted export list, which impacts Chinese companies. The ministry issued a statement on Monday, emphasizing intentions to protect the rights of these enterprises.
The recent U.S. crackdown targets firms in China and other countries that reportedly use subsidiaries to bypass existing restrictions on chipmaking equipment and technological exports.
In response, the Chinese commerce ministry called on Washington to rectify its "wrongful action" and to halt what it describes as "unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises."
