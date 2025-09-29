Left Menu

Tragedy in Grand Blanc: Church Shooting Shocks Community

An ex-Marine drove into a Michigan church during service, opened fire, and set it ablaze, killing at least four people before dying in a police shootout. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this apparent targeted attack on the Mormon community as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:29 IST
Tragedy in Grand Blanc: Church Shooting Shocks Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An ex-Marine's violent rampage shocked the community of Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday. The suspect drove his pickup truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints during a service, opened fire, and set the building ablaze, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals.

Authorities identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old Iraq War veteran, and are investigating the motive behind the attack, which appears to specifically target the Mormon community. The incident is being seen as yet another tragic example of violence against religious institutions.

Reactions from the White House and Michigan Governor included condemnations and calls for an end to such violence. The attack is part of a troubling trend, marking the 324th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025, highlighting a growing epidemic of violence in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

 Global
2
Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran

 Germany
3
Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

 Global
4
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025