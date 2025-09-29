Tragedy in Grand Blanc: Church Shooting Shocks Community
An ex-Marine drove into a Michigan church during service, opened fire, and set it ablaze, killing at least four people before dying in a police shootout. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this apparent targeted attack on the Mormon community as investigations continue.
An ex-Marine's violent rampage shocked the community of Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday. The suspect drove his pickup truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints during a service, opened fire, and set the building ablaze, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals.
Authorities identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old Iraq War veteran, and are investigating the motive behind the attack, which appears to specifically target the Mormon community. The incident is being seen as yet another tragic example of violence against religious institutions.
Reactions from the White House and Michigan Governor included condemnations and calls for an end to such violence. The attack is part of a troubling trend, marking the 324th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025, highlighting a growing epidemic of violence in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
