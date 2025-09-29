Hardeep Singh Puri Opens 5th Women’s Hockey Nationals in Delhi

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, inaugurated the 5th Hockey India Senior Women’s Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi today. The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering that included Shri A.S. Sahney, Chairman of Indian Oil, Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, President of Hockey India, along with members of the Hockey India Federation, coaches, support staff, and enthusiastic students from Delhi schools.

Indian Oil’s Role in Supporting Sports

In his address, Shri Puri highlighted the critical contribution of Indian Oil and other Oil Marketing Companies to the development of sports in India. He said that while these companies play a vital role in sustaining the nation’s economy, they have also consistently invested in nurturing athletes, sponsoring teams, and providing opportunities for young talent to flourish on the national and international stage.

He stressed that such institutions have not only powered India’s growth in the energy sector but also strengthened its presence in the global sports arena by supporting iconic players and teams across disciplines.

Inspiration from Hockey’s Glorious Past

Reflecting on the rich legacy of Indian hockey, Shri Puri recalled legendary names such as Shri Harbinder Singh, Shri Zafar Iqbal, Shri Ajitpal Singh, Shri M.M. Somaya, and Shri Rajinder Singh, who left a lasting mark on the game and inspired generations of players and fans alike. He shared personal anecdotes of how these players captured his imagination as a child and sparked his lifelong admiration for the sport.

The Minister praised the rise of Indian women’s hockey, noting that stars like Rani Rampal, Pritam Rani Siwach, Savita Punia, and Vandana Katariya have carried forward the legacy and brought the nation immense pride. He said these players have become role models for India’s youth, especially young women aspiring to enter professional sports.

Sports, Nation-Building, and Leadership

Drawing parallels between sports and professional life, Shri Puri emphasized that the principles of teamwork, discipline, and fair play that define hockey are equally essential in diplomacy, governance, and leadership. He encouraged all participating teams to embody these values both on and off the field.

The Minister also connected India’s sporting successes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, under whom sports have received unprecedented focus as a vehicle for youth empowerment and nation-building. He cited initiatives such as:

Khelo India – nurturing grassroots sporting talent,

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) – supporting elite athletes,

Fit India Movement – promoting fitness and wellness across society.

Shri Puri noted that India’s increased investments in sports infrastructure and the special emphasis on women’s participation in sports are yielding results at international events like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics.

Championship Overview and Minister’s Message

The 5th Hockey India Senior Women’s Inter-Department National Championship 2025 has drawn 11 participating teams from across the country. The championship aims not only to identify and promote talent but also to strengthen the ecosystem of women’s hockey, which has grown rapidly in recent years.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Puri conveyed his best wishes to all players:

“May this championship be remembered not just for victories on the field, but for the dreams it sparks, the friendships it builds, and the progress it inspires. Let the best team win, and let every participant emerge richer in experience and spirit.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a stronger future for Indian sports, especially women’s hockey, which continues to inspire hope and national pride.