Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: India's Government Rejects Maoists' Ceasefire Plea

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rejected a ceasefire offer from Maoists, stating they are welcome to surrender without fear of violence. CPI leader D Raja criticized the decision, questioning government policies on tribal land. Operations against Maoists, known as Operation Kagar, continue in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: India's Government Rejects Maoists' Ceasefire Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has intensified its stance against Maoist insurgents by rejecting their ceasefire offer. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Sunday that while the government is open to Maoists laying down arms, the security forces will not halt operations until then. The policy aims to push Maoists towards surrender, offering a 'lucrative' rehabilitation package.

In response, CPI general secretary D Raja questioned the refusal to engage in dialogue and criticized ongoing military operations like Operation Kagar, which targets Maoist strongholds on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Raja expressed concern over the potential displacement of tribal communities and criticized the perceived privatization of natural resources.

The government maintains that a 'Naxal-free India' aligns with its broader policy objectives, which Shah articulated during a seminar. The government dismisses claims that underdevelopment fuels Maoist violence, arguing that ideological support from Left parties is a more significant factor. Despite this stance, the debate on handling India's Maoist insurgency continues to evoke diverse opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

 Global
2
Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Despite U.N. Sanctions on Iran

 Germany
3
Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

Mexico Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trump's Heavy Vehicle Tariffs

 Global
4
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025