Dramatic Arrest: Cow Slaughter Suspects Nabbed in Gunfire Exchange

Two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested after a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Following a tip-off, the police initiated a check during which suspects opened fire. Retaliatory shots injured and led to the arrest of Naseem Ahmad and Aleem Ahmad. Weapons were seized from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:51 IST
In a dramatic encounter early this week, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj arrested two men accused of cow slaughter. The operation was carried out by the police following intelligence reports about the activities of suspected cow traffickers.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Gunawat, the suspects opened fire at the police team near the Inayat Patti canal during the check. The police responded with retaliatory fire, injuring two suspects, Naseem Ahmad and Aleem Ahmad, who were subsequently taken into custody.

Both individuals are facing charges under multiple criminal cases, including cow slaughter and possession of illegal arms. A recovery of firearms, including a country-made pistol and a .32 bore pistol, was made by the authorities. The other suspects escaped, and a manhunt is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

