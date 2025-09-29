Left Menu

Heightened Security Arrangements for Durga Puja Festivities in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Over 60 platoons have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure smooth Durga Puja celebrations. Additional measures include deploying drones, AI cameras, and plainclothes officers to monitor and prevent crime, complemented by bomb squads and medical units for emergencies.

Updated: 29-09-2025 19:55 IST
The Commissionerate Police have intensified security measures across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, deploying over 60 platoons for the smooth conduct of the Durga Puja festivities. This comprehensive security setup includes platoons of home guards and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), ensuring vigilance over 193 pandals in the respective cities.

During a press briefing, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh revealed that the operational plan incorporates 79 women constables, 172 sub-inspectors, along with inspectors and senior officers. Key strategies also involve mobilizing DCP-rank officers to supervise and mediate among puja committees.

To deter and act swiftly against potential crimes, plainclothes officers, along with CCTV installations, are in place. Additionally, a bomb detection squad and a Special Tactical Unit (STU) are stationed for counter-terrorism, while AI-enhanced surveillance tools like drones are deployed for crowd monitoring. Preparedness extends to fire services and a medical unit for emergencies at critical locations.

