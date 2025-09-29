Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

The Indian government reiterated its openness to dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) concerning issues in Ladakh, affirming that discussions could happen anytime. The Union Home Ministry believes that sustained dialogue will soon bring favorable outcomes.

This statement came in response to the LAB's decision to withdraw from negotiations with the Center until normalcy returns to Ladakh. The LAB insists on a judicial inquiry into the recent violent incidents on September 24, which resulted in fatalities, and calls for releasing detainees, including environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Despite tensions, the Home Ministry highlighted previous successes of the dialogue, such as improved reservations for Scheduled Tribes and women in local councils. Protests have been driven by demands for Ladakh's statehood and the application of the Sixth Schedule. Talks were offered earlier without response, but the government remains hopeful for constructive discussions.

