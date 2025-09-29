Left Menu

Monkey Mayhem: Official's Tumultuous Tumble

A government official, Deepak Khoda, was injured after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan due to a surprise encounter with a monkey. The incident is under investigation to determine if it was an accident or induced by panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:01 IST
Monkey Mayhem: Official's Tumultuous Tumble
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre incident at Shastri Bhawan on Monday, Deepak Khoda, a 33-year-old government official, suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling from the seventh floor amidst a monkey scare. Eyewitnesses claim Khoda was speaking on his phone near a balcony when a monkey's sudden approach alarmed him, leading to his fall.

Khoda, part of the Central Secretariat Service, was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. He sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured hand, and is currently receiving treatment. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place at government buildings, particularly concerning wildlife encounters.

Authorities have deployed police teams to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall, debating whether it was purely accidental or spurred by panic. As the investigation continues, the incident has shone a light on the growing issue of human-animal conflicts in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
2
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary
3
Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

 India
4
Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025