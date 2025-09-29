Monkey Mayhem: Official's Tumultuous Tumble

In a bizarre incident at Shastri Bhawan on Monday, Deepak Khoda, a 33-year-old government official, suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling from the seventh floor amidst a monkey scare. Eyewitnesses claim Khoda was speaking on his phone near a balcony when a monkey's sudden approach alarmed him, leading to his fall.

Khoda, part of the Central Secretariat Service, was immediately rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. He sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured hand, and is currently receiving treatment. The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place at government buildings, particularly concerning wildlife encounters.

Authorities have deployed police teams to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall, debating whether it was purely accidental or spurred by panic. As the investigation continues, the incident has shone a light on the growing issue of human-animal conflicts in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)