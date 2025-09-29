Operation Agni: Odisha's Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Trade
Odisha Police conducted a 14-day operation, seizing illegal firecrackers worth Rs 8.24 crore and arresting 133 individuals to combat unauthorized storage and sales. The drive, named Agni, aimed at disrupting unlawful networks ahead of the festive season, resulted in 184 cases across the state.
Odisha Police has successfully executed a 14-day statewide crackdown, named Operation Agni, to combat illegal firecracker and explosive trade, seizing contraband worth Rs 8.24 crore.
The operation led to the arrest of 133 individuals and the registration of 184 cases, targeting unauthorized sales and hazardous storage practices.
This effort, carried out from September 14-27, aims to disrupt unsafe networks amid the festive season's approach, with significant seizures in districts like Boudh, Angul, Ganjam, and Keonjhar.
