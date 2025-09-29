Left Menu

Operation Agni: Odisha's Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Trade

Odisha Police conducted a 14-day operation, seizing illegal firecrackers worth Rs 8.24 crore and arresting 133 individuals to combat unauthorized storage and sales. The drive, named Agni, aimed at disrupting unlawful networks ahead of the festive season, resulted in 184 cases across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:02 IST
Operation Agni: Odisha's Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police has successfully executed a 14-day statewide crackdown, named Operation Agni, to combat illegal firecracker and explosive trade, seizing contraband worth Rs 8.24 crore.

The operation led to the arrest of 133 individuals and the registration of 184 cases, targeting unauthorized sales and hazardous storage practices.

This effort, carried out from September 14-27, aims to disrupt unsafe networks amid the festive season's approach, with significant seizures in districts like Boudh, Angul, Ganjam, and Keonjhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
2
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary
3
Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

 India
4
Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025