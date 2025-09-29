UN Initiative Aims to Pave Path for Israeli-Palestinian Peace

The United Nations is pushing for a breakthrough in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a new plan that sets out 'tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps' towards a two-state solution. The seven-page document suggests a central role for the Palestinian Authority in this endeavor.

Emerging from an international conference in July backed by the U.N. and hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, the plan received nods from the General Assembly but met a cold shoulder from the U.S. and Israel, both of whom boycotted the event. The Assembly passed a resolution endorsing the two-state initiative, with 142 members in favor, urging a ceasefire in Gaza and international stabilization missions.

The blueprint seeks to reinvigorate peace talks by enlisting global support for Palestinian elections, administrative reforms, and increased financial backing, as promised by the EU and the Arab League. As a next step, there's a call to convene an international donors' meeting, urging nations to fortify the Palestinian Authority's capabilities and ensure lasting peace and governance within the territories.

