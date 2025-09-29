Major Heroin Seizure Uncovers International Drug Racket

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against international drug trafficking.

They have seized heroin valued at Rs 8.04 crore, originating from Pakistan, within Maharashtra's Palghar district. Arrests of multiple individuals connected to this racket have spearheaded the investigation.

Upon further interrogation, authorities uncovered a transnational smuggling route, leading to additional arrests and ongoing efforts to trace and dismantle the entire network. Officials are intensifying their probe to unearth more suspects involved in this cross-border drug operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)