Social Media Sparks Communal Tension in Latur

A provocative video falsely linked to a Latur protest rally has led to a case against unidentified persons. The video attempted to stir communal tensions, prompting police to vow strict action against those spreading misinformation online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:45 IST
A case has been filed against unknown individuals in Latur after a communally sensitive video appeared on social media, reports the police. The video misleadingly connected to a protest rally in Latur linked to a Kanpur event, according to an official release.

Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe emphasized that strict measures will be implemented against fake social media content aimed at inciting communal discord.

The video's emergence has highlighted ongoing issues of misinformation, as authorities aim to curb the misuse of social media platforms to prevent unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

