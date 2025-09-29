Left Menu

Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes criticizes the opposition BJP for discouraging participation in a caste survey, intended to gather data on the social and educational conditions across the state. Misconceptions and political opposition have sparked debate, yet officials emphasize its voluntary nature and importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing caste survey in Karnataka has ignited political tensions, as the State Commission for Backward Classes criticized the BJP for dissuading public participation. The survey, initiated on September 22, aims to collect social and educational data to inform policies for public welfare.

However, opposition figures have questioned the survey's intentions, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressing concern over the data's potential misuse, while others object to specific categories included in the survey. Despite these challenges, officials stress the survey is voluntary, and no penalties will be imposed on non-participants.

Bengaluru authorities have dispelled rumors regarding negative repercussions, like ration card cancellation, urging residents to participate without fear. The Commission's chairperson and local officials emphasize the survey's role in addressing social disparities and formulating developmental schemes for state residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

