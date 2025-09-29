Left Menu

Cargo Ship Minervagracht Hit by Explosive Device in Gulf of Aden

The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht sustained significant damage due to an explosive device attack in the Gulf of Aden. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the vessel, injuring two crew members. Evacuation efforts are currently underway for its 19-member crew.

  • United Kingdom

The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht was severely damaged in the Gulf of Aden after being struck by an explosive device, its operator confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred in international waters, where the ship came under attack by an unidentified explosive, resulting in substantial damage. Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff revealed the details in a statement.

Following the attack, a fire broke out on the Minervagracht, causing injuries to two crew members. Evacuation efforts are underway for the 19-member crew, who are being airlifted to nearby vessels by helicopter.

