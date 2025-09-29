Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza
The White House unveiled a peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the return of hostages within 72 hours. If accepted, the plan mandates Israeli and Palestinian prisoner exchanges and a withdrawal of Israeli forces to establish peace.
- Country:
- United States
The White House has announced a groundbreaking peace plan on Monday aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. Under this proposal, both Israel and Hamas militants are called to end hostilities and release all hostages within 72 hours of Israel's public acceptance of the agreement.
Should both parties agree, "the war will immediately end," as stipulated by the plan. The strategy involves Israeli forces withdrawing to predefined lines, setting the stage for the hostages' release. In return, Israel is expected to free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, alongside 1,700 Gazans detained since the conflict's escalation on October 7, 2023.
The peace initiative signals a hopeful step towards normalizing relations and securing stability in the region, contingent upon mutual cooperation to bring decades of strife to a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- peace
- White House
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- hostages
- conflict
- resolution
- ceasefire
- plan
ALSO READ
Trump and Netanyahu say they've agreed to a plan to end the war in Gaza but it's unclear whether Hamas will accept terms, reports AP.
Trump Urges Hamas to Accept Peace Proposal
Trump says Israel has 'full backing' of US to take steps to defeat Hamas if it doesn't accept proposed peace deal, reports AP.
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.
Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.