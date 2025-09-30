Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, claimed a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, defeating the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc. This win represents a significant push toward European Union membership, crucial for breaking away from Moscow's influence.

The election results, released Monday, showed PAS securing 50.2% of the votes against the Patriotic Bloc's 24.2%. The results were hailed internationally, with European leaders applauding Moldova's decision to pursue democracy and reforms, despite accusations of Russian meddling aimed at destabilizing the country.

Still, the election revealed underlying societal divisions, as Russia criticized Moldova for not enabling enough polling stations for Russian-based Moldovans. Meanwhile, the opposition alleged voting violations, claims dismissed by Sandu, who emphasized efforts made to ensure fair voting conditions.

