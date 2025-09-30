Left Menu

Moldova's Pro-European Victory: A Shift Toward EU and Away from Russia

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) triumphed over the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc in parliamentary elections. This victory marks a significant step towards European Union membership, amidst claims of Russian interference. The election results reveal societal divisions but also aspirations for a democratic, EU-aligned future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:06 IST
Moldova's Pro-European Victory: A Shift Toward EU and Away from Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, claimed a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, defeating the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc. This win represents a significant push toward European Union membership, crucial for breaking away from Moscow's influence.

The election results, released Monday, showed PAS securing 50.2% of the votes against the Patriotic Bloc's 24.2%. The results were hailed internationally, with European leaders applauding Moldova's decision to pursue democracy and reforms, despite accusations of Russian meddling aimed at destabilizing the country.

Still, the election revealed underlying societal divisions, as Russia criticized Moldova for not enabling enough polling stations for Russian-based Moldovans. Meanwhile, the opposition alleged voting violations, claims dismissed by Sandu, who emphasized efforts made to ensure fair voting conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025