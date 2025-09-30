Moldova's Pro-European Victory: A Shift Toward EU and Away from Russia
Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) triumphed over the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc in parliamentary elections. This victory marks a significant step towards European Union membership, amidst claims of Russian interference. The election results reveal societal divisions but also aspirations for a democratic, EU-aligned future.
Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, claimed a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, defeating the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc. This win represents a significant push toward European Union membership, crucial for breaking away from Moscow's influence.
The election results, released Monday, showed PAS securing 50.2% of the votes against the Patriotic Bloc's 24.2%. The results were hailed internationally, with European leaders applauding Moldova's decision to pursue democracy and reforms, despite accusations of Russian meddling aimed at destabilizing the country.
Still, the election revealed underlying societal divisions, as Russia criticized Moldova for not enabling enough polling stations for Russian-based Moldovans. Meanwhile, the opposition alleged voting violations, claims dismissed by Sandu, who emphasized efforts made to ensure fair voting conditions.
