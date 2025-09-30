Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20-point peace plan aiming to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Key elements include the return of hostages, phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and reconstruction of Gaza. The proposal envisions an international oversight Board led by Trump and emphasizes peaceful coexistence.
In an ambitious move, U.S. President Donald Trump has put forth a 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militants. This proposal, announced on Monday, calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and mandates the return of all hostages within 72 hours following a ceasefire.
The plan stipulates a staged withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages. Beyond immediate military concerns, it envisions the redevelopment of Gaza into 'New Gaza,' governed temporarily by an apolitical committee overseen by an international 'Board of Peace' led by Trump.
Further, the plan seeks to establish Gaza as a peaceful and economically prosperous region. While outlining an economic development plan for the war-torn area, it stops short of providing a clear pathway to Palestinian statehood but hints at future dialogues aimed at peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.
