Left Menu

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20-point peace plan aiming to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Key elements include the return of hostages, phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and reconstruction of Gaza. The proposal envisions an international oversight Board led by Trump and emphasizes peaceful coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:43 IST
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an ambitious move, U.S. President Donald Trump has put forth a 20-point peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militants. This proposal, announced on Monday, calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and mandates the return of all hostages within 72 hours following a ceasefire.

The plan stipulates a staged withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages. Beyond immediate military concerns, it envisions the redevelopment of Gaza into 'New Gaza,' governed temporarily by an apolitical committee overseen by an international 'Board of Peace' led by Trump.

Further, the plan seeks to establish Gaza as a peaceful and economically prosperous region. While outlining an economic development plan for the war-torn area, it stops short of providing a clear pathway to Palestinian statehood but hints at future dialogues aimed at peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025