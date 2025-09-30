Maduro's New Decree: Expanding Military Powers Amid Rising Tensions

In a move that highlights escalating tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed a significant decree granting himself expanded security powers. This decree would allow for the mobilization of armed forces across Venezuela and increased military control over public services and the crucial oil industry.

The decree's validity spans 90 days, with an option for a 90-day renewal, as outlined by the nation's constitution. This strategic measure emerges amid rising pressures from the United States, which recently deployed warships in the Caribbean, purportedly to combat drug trafficking—a move Venezuela views as a preparation for potential aggression.

The ongoing U.S. operations have included strikes on vessels allegedly trafficking drugs from Venezuela, raising legal and ethical questions among international observers. The Venezuelan government accuses the U.S. of ulterior motives, aimed at destabilizing Maduro's leadership.