Left Menu

Maduro's New Decree: Expanding Military Powers Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree authorizing expanded military powers amid potential threats of a military incursion. Maduro can mobilize armed forces, control public services, and command the oil industry for 90 days, with possible renewal. The decree came amid escalated U.S. military presence, sparking concerns of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:54 IST
Maduro's New Decree: Expanding Military Powers Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that highlights escalating tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed a significant decree granting himself expanded security powers. This decree would allow for the mobilization of armed forces across Venezuela and increased military control over public services and the crucial oil industry.

The decree's validity spans 90 days, with an option for a 90-day renewal, as outlined by the nation's constitution. This strategic measure emerges amid rising pressures from the United States, which recently deployed warships in the Caribbean, purportedly to combat drug trafficking—a move Venezuela views as a preparation for potential aggression.

The ongoing U.S. operations have included strikes on vessels allegedly trafficking drugs from Venezuela, raising legal and ethical questions among international observers. The Venezuelan government accuses the U.S. of ulterior motives, aimed at destabilizing Maduro's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

Legal Clash: Minnesota's Sanctuary Policies Under Fire

 United States
2
Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

Inferno at Sea: Minervagracht Under Attack in Gulf of Aden

 Global
3
Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

Impending Shutdown Threatens Vital Economic Data Release

 Global
4
Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

Chicago Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Deploys Federal Agents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025