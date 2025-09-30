Diplomatic Drama: Colombian Minister Renounces US Visa Amid Rising Tensions
Colombia's foreign minister, Rosa Villavicencio, has renounced her US visa in protest after the US State Department revoked President Gustavo Petro's visa. The situation highlights escalating tensions between Colombia and the US over drug policy and the war in Gaza. The revocation has exacerbated Petro's strained relations with the Trump administration.
Tensions between Colombia and the US have escalated as Colombia's Foreign Minister, Rosa Villavicencio, renounced her US visa on Monday. The move was a response to the US State Department's decision to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa.
The friction stems from several issues, including differing policies on drugs and conflicts in Gaza, alongside a US naval presence in Venezuela. Villavicencio's decision underscores a protest against diplomatic constraints that limit Colombia's sovereignty.
While the revocation represents a further strain in Colombia-US relations, experts note this renouncement is more symbolic than procedural, pointing out there are no formal measures for a non-immigrant visa cancellation.
