Diplomatic Drama: Colombian Minister Renounces US Visa Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions between Colombia and the US have escalated as Colombia's Foreign Minister, Rosa Villavicencio, renounced her US visa on Monday. The move was a response to the US State Department's decision to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa.

The friction stems from several issues, including differing policies on drugs and conflicts in Gaza, alongside a US naval presence in Venezuela. Villavicencio's decision underscores a protest against diplomatic constraints that limit Colombia's sovereignty.

While the revocation represents a further strain in Colombia-US relations, experts note this renouncement is more symbolic than procedural, pointing out there are no formal measures for a non-immigrant visa cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)