Challenges Loom for South Korea's Currency Swap Proposal with U.S.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac expressed skepticism over securing a currency swap deal with the U.S., citing past experiences. Amid political uncertainties, the won struggles against the dollar. Local outlet Newsis reported the challenges facing negotiations due to recent tensions with the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:17 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea faces challenges in securing a bilateral currency swap with the U.S., according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac. Citing past difficulties, Wi expressed doubts about the proposal's success.

The local media outlet Newsis highlighted Wi's concerns amid the won's struggles against the dollar, reaching a four-month low.

Political uncertainties, particularly surrounding trade talks with the Trump administration, compound the difficulties in future negotiations.

