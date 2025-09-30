Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass
An investigation is ongoing after a shooting at a Texas border city casino left two dead and at least five injured. Keryan Rashad Jones has been arrested in connection and faces multiple charges. Authorities are working to uncover the reasons behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Eaglepass | Updated: 30-09-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 07:12 IST
Authorities are probing the motive behind a deadly shooting at a Texas border city casino, which resulted in two fatalities and wounded at least five others.
Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was captured a few hours after the incident at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass following a police chase. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
The investigation, led by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department, remains ongoing, while the casino is temporarily closed. The reasons for the shooting are yet to be determined, as per Texas Department of Public Safety authorities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senators Call for Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System
Unraveling the MSC Elsa 3 Shipwreck: Investigation and Environmental Impact
Disgraced Godman Under Investigation: A Scandal Unfolds
Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death Intensifies As Officials Press On With Investigation
Controversial Figure Sonam Wangchuk Under Investigation for Foreign Ties Amid Ladakh Violence