Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

Authorities are probing the motive behind a deadly shooting at a Texas border city casino, which resulted in two fatalities and wounded at least five others.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was captured a few hours after the incident at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass following a police chase. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation, led by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department, remains ongoing, while the casino is temporarily closed. The reasons for the shooting are yet to be determined, as per Texas Department of Public Safety authorities.