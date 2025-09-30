Major Corporate Moves and Legal Battles Unveiled in Financial Times Top Stories

Electronic Arts, a leading video game publisher, is set to become private following a $55 billion deal. The agreement includes participation from private equity giant Silver Lake, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, and Affinity Partners.

In another significant development, YouTube, owned by Alphabet, has reached a $24.5 million settlement in a lawsuit initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The lawsuit was a result of Trump's account suspension post the January 2021 Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca plans to elevate its presence on the New York Stock Exchange to capitalize on the booming U.S. stock market. Concurrently, entrepreneur Charlie Javice has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for fraud linked to the sale of her financial aid startup to JPMorgan Chase for $175 million.