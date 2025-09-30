Left Menu

Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges

Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal obtained a passport and traveled abroad despite facing serious criminal charges. A police probe is underway to uncover how he bypassed restrictions, as an LOC was issued against him. Verification issues raised suspicions, with officials suggesting potential illegal methods in securing the document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:46 IST
Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges
passport
  • Country:
  • India

Nilesh Ghaywal, a notorious gangster from Pune, has unexpectedly slipped through the cracks of law enforcement by acquiring a passport and traveling internationally, despite facing numerous serious criminal charges. This alarming development has prompted a comprehensive police investigation.

An issued Look Out Circular (LOC) noted his overseas presence, even as new allegations emerged involving a road rage incident with gunfire and assault. Authorities are scrutinizing how Ghaywal obtained the key travel document, considering local police provided negative remarks during address verification.

Ghaywal's criminal dossier includes murder, attempted murder, and extortion, partly attributed to historic gang rivalries. Police are also investigating potential illegal methods following a court order mandating his passport surrender. The case underscores loopholes in the system's enforcement against fugitives.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

 India
2
Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

 Japan
3
Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges

Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025