Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges

Nilesh Ghaywal, a notorious gangster from Pune, has unexpectedly slipped through the cracks of law enforcement by acquiring a passport and traveling internationally, despite facing numerous serious criminal charges. This alarming development has prompted a comprehensive police investigation.

An issued Look Out Circular (LOC) noted his overseas presence, even as new allegations emerged involving a road rage incident with gunfire and assault. Authorities are scrutinizing how Ghaywal obtained the key travel document, considering local police provided negative remarks during address verification.

Ghaywal's criminal dossier includes murder, attempted murder, and extortion, partly attributed to historic gang rivalries. Police are also investigating potential illegal methods following a court order mandating his passport surrender. The case underscores loopholes in the system's enforcement against fugitives.