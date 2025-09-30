Left Menu

Stranded in Kachchh: Jharkhand Workers' Plight

Thirteen tribal migrants from East Singhbhum are stuck in Gujarat's Kachchh, unable to return due to their employer's restrictions. The Jharkhand government, after being alerted by former MLA Kunal Sarangi, is coordinating efforts to ensure their safe return and recovery of withheld wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 30-09-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 09:57 IST
Stranded in Kachchh: Jharkhand Workers' Plight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government is taking decisive action to repatriate 13 migrant workers stranded in Gujarat's Kachchh district. According to officials, the primarily tribal workers hailing from Matihana, a village in East Singhbhum's Baharagora block, traveled to Gujarat for employment opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi stated that while the workers are safe, the company they work for is reportedly preventing their return. Arrangements for their return will be made through negotiations with the company and relevant officials in Gujarat. The workers' situation gained attention after former Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi raised concerns via social media, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to instruct the district administration and Migrant Control Cell to intervene.

Allegations have surfaced that the workers are being deprived of food and their salaries are being withheld. Relatives of the workers have filed a complaint at the Baharagora police station. Migrant Control Cell officer Shikha Lakra assured that discussions with the company are underway to secure payment of salaries and organize the workers' safe return to Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

 Global
2
Reviving Dreams: The Earth Titanium Project's Comeback Story

Reviving Dreams: The Earth Titanium Project's Comeback Story

 United States
3
Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves

Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic ...

 Global
4
ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns

ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025