Stranded in Kachchh: Jharkhand Workers' Plight

The Jharkhand government is taking decisive action to repatriate 13 migrant workers stranded in Gujarat's Kachchh district. According to officials, the primarily tribal workers hailing from Matihana, a village in East Singhbhum's Baharagora block, traveled to Gujarat for employment opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi stated that while the workers are safe, the company they work for is reportedly preventing their return. Arrangements for their return will be made through negotiations with the company and relevant officials in Gujarat. The workers' situation gained attention after former Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi raised concerns via social media, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to instruct the district administration and Migrant Control Cell to intervene.

Allegations have surfaced that the workers are being deprived of food and their salaries are being withheld. Relatives of the workers have filed a complaint at the Baharagora police station. Migrant Control Cell officer Shikha Lakra assured that discussions with the company are underway to secure payment of salaries and organize the workers' safe return to Jharkhand.

